Memories Of Tragedy Stay With Author Nguyen Phan Que Mai

NPR Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Vietnamese author Nguyen Phan Que Mai grew up amid the devastation of war. Her memories of that time, and her family's experiences, became the inspiration for her new novel, The Mountains Sing.
