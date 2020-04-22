Global  

Ansel Elgort Uses His Nude Photo to Trick Fans Into Donating for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The 'Fault in Out Stars' actor posts on Instagram a photo of him completely naked in the shower while directing fans to a GoFundMe page, which he dubs his 'OnlyFans LINK,' that raises money to help those in need.
News video: Ansel Elgort's shower nude leads to WHAT?!

Ansel Elgort's shower nude leads to WHAT?! 01:23

 The 'West Side Story' actor is not that innocent.

Rihanna Shuts Down Fans Asking for New Album During the Pandemic [Video]

Rihanna Shuts Down Fans Asking for New Album During the Pandemic

Rihanna Shuts Down Fans Asking for New Album During the Pandemic Rihanna jokingly addressed fans who bombarded her with questions about her highly anticipated 'R9' album. Rihanna, via Instagram Live..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Ansel Elgort's Viral Nude Photo Helps Raise Thousands for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Ansel Elgort is doing his part to help with coronavirus relief, one nude at a time. When it comes to the coronavirus, every one is doing their part to prevent...
E! Online

Ansel Elgort Strips Down In Shower Pic For Frontline Worker Fundraiser

Ansel Elgort shared a very risque photo on Instagram! The 26-year-old West Side Story star was snapped in the nude inside the shower by his dad, Arthur Elgort....
Just Jared


