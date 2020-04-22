Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Scientists discover new snake and name it after Harry Potter's Salazar Slytherin

Scientists discover new snake and name it after Harry Potter's Salazar Slytherin

Independent Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
JK Rowling's character Salazar Slytherin was partly known for his ability to talk to snakes
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: New Snake Species Named After Slytherin Founder at Hogwarts

New Snake Species Named After Slytherin Founder at Hogwarts 01:00

 Fiction meets science! Researchers from India just discovered a new green pit viper and named it after Harry Potter's Salazar Slytherin.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kay_Rah

Kara Solomon RT @WCVB: Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar Slytherin https://t.co/djNBnSOK7o 2 minutes ago

edmondchang

Edmond Chang Welcome to the stage, "Trimeresurus Salazar!" Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar Slytherin https://t.co/9KnUPRSkU0 6 minutes ago

LordBadwolf

Lord Badwolf @jk_rowling did you hear about this? So***cool! CNN: Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar S… https://t.co/8yLUu9DkcF 7 minutes ago

SymbioticEarth

SymbioticEarth Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar Slytherin - CNN https://t.co/BkSfG3WUET 7 minutes ago

sl_swafford

Sam Swafford RT @koconews: Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar Slytherin https://t.co/1RWjq7TAuX 9 minutes ago

nomarenakattata

♔︎水@病み垢🐽 RT @WISH_TV: A team of researchers from India, upon discovering a new species of green pit vipers, have decided to name the snake after the… 11 minutes ago

WPBF25News

WPBF 25 News Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar Slytherin https://t.co/IEz7ESzLqh 13 minutes ago

WMTWTV

WMTW TV Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar Slytherin https://t.co/nTyE6lXgo2 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.