Scientists discover new snake and name it after Harry Potter's Salazar Slytherin

JK Rowling's character Salazar Slytherin was partly known for his ability to talk to snakes

Tweets about this Kara Solomon RT @WCVB: Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar Slytherin https://t.co/djNBnSOK7o 2 minutes ago Edmond Chang Welcome to the stage, "Trimeresurus Salazar!" Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar Slytherin https://t.co/9KnUPRSkU0 6 minutes ago Lord Badwolf @jk_rowling did you hear about this? So***cool! CNN: Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar S… https://t.co/8yLUu9DkcF 7 minutes ago SymbioticEarth Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar Slytherin - CNN https://t.co/BkSfG3WUET 7 minutes ago Sam Swafford RT @koconews: Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar Slytherin https://t.co/1RWjq7TAuX 9 minutes ago ♔︎水@病み垢🐽 RT @WISH_TV: A team of researchers from India, upon discovering a new species of green pit vipers, have decided to name the snake after the… 11 minutes ago WPBF 25 News Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar Slytherin https://t.co/IEz7ESzLqh 13 minutes ago WMTW TV Scientists discover a new snake and name it after Salazar Slytherin https://t.co/nTyE6lXgo2 13 minutes ago