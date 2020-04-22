Derek Jones death: Falling in Reverse guitarist dies aged 35

Musician's bandmate confirmed news and said he was 'heartbroken' at Jones's death

You Might Like

Tweets about this gr8MusicVenues RT @Independent: Falling in Reverse guitarist Derek Jones dies aged 35 https://t.co/ICX7KEsDAK 8 minutes ago Rissy👽 RT @10Daily: The death of rock band Falling In Reverse's guitarist has been confirmed by bandmate Ronnie Radke. https://t.co/r8utQqPsDM 33 minutes ago The Independent Falling in Reverse guitarist Derek Jones dies aged 35 https://t.co/ICX7KEsDAK 41 minutes ago Truth seeker Italia Notable death: Derek Jones... #WWG1WGA #WWG1WGAWORLDWIDE #Q #QANON #QANONWORLDWIDE #TheGreatAwakening… https://t.co/cZw88Swmbi 46 minutes ago 『ヴァティカンの正体』筑摩新書/岩渕潤子 RT @Independent: Falling in Reverse guitarist Derek Jones dies aged 35 https://t.co/YFfDm5fP8t 49 minutes ago The Independent Falling in Reverse guitarist Derek Jones dies aged 35 https://t.co/YFfDm5fP8t 59 minutes ago 10 daily The death of rock band Falling In Reverse's guitarist has been confirmed by bandmate Ronnie Radke. https://t.co/r8utQqPsDM 2 hours ago Roy Watson Only got in to Falling in Reverse over the last year but still very sad to read of the death of guitarist Derek Jon… https://t.co/gXqPGN0XJ1 2 hours ago