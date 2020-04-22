Having broken the news during an Instagram Live session, the younger brother of Nick Carter claims that having a baby with Melanie Martin is what the two of them were trying for.

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Inquisitr Aaron Carter Announces That Girlfriend Melanie Martin Is Pregnant #AaronCarter https://t.co/tKH0XAWQkU 40 minutes ago Queerty OnlyFans star Aaron Carter announces he and girlfriend are reproducing - https://t.co/YVxgXcVHay https://t.co/lGFYNzCtDL 1 hour ago Queerty OnlyFans star Aaron Carter announces he and girlfriend are reproducing - More at: https://t.co/YVxgXcVHay https://t.co/4BFRCUDyap 5 hours ago Target Pip Aaron Carter Announces That His Girlfriend Melanie Martin Is Pregnant https://t.co/Ip8R6urokq 6 hours ago 𝐿𝑒𝓌𝒾𝓈. 🏳️‍🌈 OnlyFans star #AaronCarter announces he and girlfriend are reproducing https://t.co/Hke9ohSh8O 8 hours ago Queerty OnlyFans star Aaron Carter announces he and girlfriend are reproducing https://t.co/YVxgXcVHay https://t.co/bv2xXxRFkS 9 hours ago The Inquisitr Aaron Carter Announces That Girlfriend Melanie Martin Is Pregnant #AaronCarter https://t.co/tKH0XBerJu 12 hours ago AceShowbiz Aaron Carter Announces Girlfriend's Pregnancy Weeks After Her Domestic Violence Arrest https://t.co/50WmzvYBS0 https://t.co/JSM6yG3Mev 16 hours ago