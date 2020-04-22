Adnan Sami stands by 'true brother' Sonu Nigam Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Calling Sonu Nigam his "true brother", Sami claimed that the singer respects all faiths. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Newsd .@AdnanSamiLive stands by ‘true brother’ Sonu Nigam https://t.co/Z9FR8JpHuv https://t.co/B7yfnaE9aJ 37 minutes ago Sacnilk Entertainment Adnan Sami stands by 'true brother' Sonu Nigam over his three-year-old tweet on 'azzan' @AdnanSamiLive #AdnanSami… https://t.co/QnIlViup5g 3 hours ago andhravilas Adnan Sami stands by 'true brother' Sonu Nigam https://t.co/OAYBtnz0U5 4 hours ago