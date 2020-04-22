French Montana Thinks He Can Go "Hit For Hit" With Kendrick Lamar Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Erm...



*French Montana* has claimed he can go "hit for hit" with *Kendrick Lamar*.



Lockdown is doing strange things to all of us, re-circuiting our thought processes, and making us say things we perhaps shouldn't.



Case in point? French Montana. The rapper mused aloud on comparisons between himself and Kendrick Lamar, insisting he could go "hit for hit" with the Compton rapper.



Here's his comment:







IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF.

HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER

THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE



— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020



It's... a reach, to be polite. Kendrick is by far the more commercially successful artist, while his impact culturally is incalculable. Not disrespect to French Montana, either - he's made his share of bangers - but this one just doesn't fly. Here's the breakdown:







French Montana Hot 100:



• 0 No. 1s

• 2 Top 10 Hits

• 17 Chart Entries



Kendrick Lamar Hot 100:



• 2 No. 1s

• 8 Top 10 Hits

• 48 Chart Entries



RIAA:



French: 4 Gold, 9 Platinum

Kendrick: 15 Gold, 24 Platinum



No. https://t.co/b9t01SuIL4



— Z (@djboothEIC) April 22, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Erm...*French Montana* has claimed he can go "hit for hit" with *Kendrick Lamar*.Lockdown is doing strange things to all of us, re-circuiting our thought processes, and making us say things we perhaps shouldn't.Case in point? French Montana. The rapper mused aloud on comparisons between himself and Kendrick Lamar, insisting he could go "hit for hit" with the Compton rapper.Here's his comment:IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF.HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWERTHAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020It's... a reach, to be polite. Kendrick is by far the more commercially successful artist, while his impact culturally is incalculable. Not disrespect to French Montana, either - he's made his share of bangers - but this one just doesn't fly. Here's the breakdown:French Montana Hot 100:• 0 No. 1s• 2 Top 10 Hits• 17 Chart EntriesKendrick Lamar Hot 100:• 2 No. 1s• 8 Top 10 Hits• 48 Chart EntriesRIAA:French: 4 Gold, 9 PlatinumKendrick: 15 Gold, 24 PlatinumNo. https://t.co/b9t01SuIL4— Z (@djboothEIC) April 22, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this