French Montana Thinks He Can Go "Hit For Hit" With Kendrick Lamar

Clash Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
French Montana Thinks He Can Go Hit For Hit With Kendrick LamarErm...

*French Montana* has claimed he can go "hit for hit" with *Kendrick Lamar*.

Lockdown is doing strange things to all of us, re-circuiting our thought processes, and making us say things we perhaps shouldn't.

Case in point? French Montana. The rapper mused aloud on comparisons between himself and Kendrick Lamar, insisting he could go "hit for hit" with the Compton rapper.

Here's his comment:



IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF.
HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER
THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE

— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

It's... a reach, to be polite. Kendrick is by far the more commercially successful artist, while his impact culturally is incalculable. Not disrespect to French Montana, either - he's made his share of bangers - but this one just doesn't fly. Here's the breakdown:



French Montana Hot 100:

• 0 No. 1s
• 2 Top 10 Hits
• 17 Chart Entries

Kendrick Lamar Hot 100:

• 2 No. 1s
• 8 Top 10 Hits
• 48 Chart Entries

RIAA:

French: 4 Gold, 9 Platinum
Kendrick: 15 Gold, 24 Platinum

No. https://t.co/b9t01SuIL4

— Z (@djboothEIC) April 22, 2020

