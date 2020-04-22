Global  

Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage gets delayed; to release on June 25, 2021

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Tom Hardys much-anticipated "Venom" sequel has been delayed by eight months amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The second instalment in the action-fantasy series, directed by Andy Serkis, was slated to release on October 2, 2020.

The sequel, officially titled "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", will instead launch eight months...
Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: 'Venom 2' has been delayed till next year

'Venom 2' has been delayed till next year 01:06

 'Venom 2' - which has been officially titled 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' - will now be released in June 2021.

