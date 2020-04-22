Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage gets delayed; to release on June 25, 2021

Tom Hardys much-anticipated "Venom" sequel has been delayed by eight months amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The second instalment in the action-fantasy series, directed by Andy Serkis, was slated to release on October 2, 2020. The sequel, officially titled "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", will instead launch eight months ...

