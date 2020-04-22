French Montana + Young Thug Spark Ugly Feud Over Kendrick Lamar Debate + Lipstick Pic Exposed: “This Is Not U Neither?” Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Bad Boy Records’ French Montana has nothing but smoke for Young Thug. The hip-hop star has sparked an unexpected feud with the Atlanta heavyweight. French Montana Claimed He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar Montana appeared to get under Thug’s skin last night. The hip-hop entertainer went to his social media pages to put big […]



Tweets about this faves 💀 RT @STRAPPEDUS: Young Thug’s reaction to French Montana saying he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar 😂😭 https://t.co/6gAmfxlG9I 3 seconds ago Taliban Richie🚀 RT @Akademiks: Young thug responds to French Montana and claims he got blocked by French but he watching what he posts from a fake page 😂😂… 10 seconds ago Pain RT @Akademiks: Young thug addresses French montana (part 2) https://t.co/9XE29DxPFZ 14 seconds ago Xavier Coles RT @DailyLoud: Young Thug’s reaction to French Montana saying he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar https://t.co/EBDbbuy4HW 17 seconds ago raj 🌊 RT @haywaad23: French Montana really thought he did something when he posted Young Thug in a skirt as if Thug ain’t proudly wear this for h… 23 seconds ago IM AUNTIES BABY‼️🔋⚡️⚡️⛈ RT @Akademiks: French Montana responds to Young Thug. He said if meek mill got the video he’ll give him a million dollars 😳😳😳 https://t.co/… 24 seconds ago dairy sanders i really woke up to see French Montana say he got more hits than k dot and he’s beefing with young thug? French M… https://t.co/zxjTHgTGLi 36 seconds ago Mochahontas RT @CEOofHHT: Any Young Thug song > any French Montana song https://t.co/M49hZu25HK 37 seconds ago