French Montana + Young Thug Spark Ugly Feud Over Kendrick Lamar Debate + Lipstick Pic Exposed: “This Is Not U Neither?”

SOHH Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
French Montana + Young Thug Spark Ugly Feud Over Kendrick Lamar Debate + Lipstick Pic Exposed: “This Is Not U Neither?”Bad Boy Records’ French Montana has nothing but smoke for Young Thug. The hip-hop star has sparked an unexpected feud with the Atlanta heavyweight. French Montana Claimed He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar Montana appeared to get under Thug’s skin last night. The hip-hop entertainer went to his social media pages to put big […]

The post French Montana + Young Thug Spark Ugly Feud Over Kendrick Lamar Debate + Lipstick Pic Exposed: "This Is Not U Neither?" appeared first on .
