Mithun Chakraborty's father passes away in Mumbai, actor stuck in Bengaluru

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
In a sad piece of news, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's father Basantkumar Chakraborty has passed away at the age of 95 in Mumbai. What's more unfortunate is that the actor is currently stuck in Bengaluru due to the lockdown.

And since the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic has been extended till May 3, it will be...
