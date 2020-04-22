Global  

See Tom Holland Surprise Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy as Spider-Man on His Birthday

E! Online Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy got an awesome birthday gift from his friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. During Tuesday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tom Holland surprised the...
Credit: GQ - Published
News video: Tom Holland Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter

Tom Holland Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter 01:17

 On this episode of Actually Me, 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora, YouTube and more. Does he drink a dozen cups of coffee a day? What is his skincare routine?

