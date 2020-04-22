See Tom Holland Surprise Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy as Spider-Man on His Birthday
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy got an awesome birthday gift from his friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. During Tuesday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tom Holland surprised the...
On this episode of Actually Me, 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora, YouTube and more. Does he drink a dozen cups of coffee a day? What is his skincare routine?
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Gie ❤️ RT @NickARomano: Also important, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal are trying to coordinate a Peloton class together. Need this content. http… 48 seconds ago
Ester.R.O🐦🍒🕷️🇨🇱 RT @etnow: Awww ❤️ Tom Holland gave Jimmy Kimmel's Spider-Man-loving son the sweetest birthday surprise. https://t.co/aGcpbYFeo6 6 minutes ago
ReNaReBe⁷ RT @EW: Tom Holland surprises Jimmy Kimmel's Spider-Man-loving son on his birthday https://t.co/CYt0qI7zIS 6 minutes ago
Gina RT @THollandNews: Tom Holland Adorably Dressed Up As Spider-Man And Surprised Jimmy Kimmel's Son For His Birthday https://t.co/FScxtDbrqx 12 minutes ago
Karen Sydney Tom Holland is an adorable birthday surprise for Jimmy Kimmel's tiny son https://t.co/fAv9oB70hq via @mashable14 minutes ago