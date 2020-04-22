Global  

#RealHeroThalapathyVIJAY takes over Twitter after Vijay donates Rs 1.3 crore towards coronavirus relief efforts

Zee News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Elated over the superstar’s efforts, his fans started thanking him on Twitter and soon, #RealHeroThalapathyVIJAY became one of the top trends on social media.
usha_kaul

Usha Kaul RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #RealHeroThalapathyVIJAY takes over Twitter after #Vijay donates Rs 1.3 crore towards #coronavirus relief efforts https… 25 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English #RealHeroThalapathyVIJAY takes over Twitter after #Vijay donates Rs 1.3 crore towards #coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/Cs3bICjeAM 50 minutes ago

