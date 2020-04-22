Global  

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Not Had Any Visitors During Their Quarantine

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle are currently quarantining together with their son Archie, who turns one next month, at a home in the Los Angeles area. “They only leave their house for charity work,” a source told People of the couple. “They spend their evenings at home as a family. They haven’t had any [...]
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids 01:27

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a letter they will have "no corroboration and zero engagement" with the publications. Tabloids include 'The Express,' 'The Sun,' 'The Mirror' and 'The Daily Mail.' Harry and Meghan added...

