Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Not Had Any Visitors During Their Quarantine

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle are currently quarantining together with their son Archie, who turns one next month, at a home in the Los Angeles area. “They only leave their house for charity work,” a source told People of the couple. “They spend their evenings at home as a family. They haven’t had any [...]

Tweets about this SLWS RT @bellburgmaggie: Even Australia is dumping on them. They are the laughing stock of the world. Meghan Markle has 'clearly had a disas… 2 minutes ago Poets And Rhymers RT @TheTalkCBS: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were out delivering food amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an unprecedented letter, they cut… 3 minutes ago whocares RT @kylieer: I love how everyone is on the same wavelength with these two! I was thinking 'Oh yeah, just slink off to LA, cut off media wit… 8 minutes ago Tyann L Snake 🇺🇸#IStandForTheFlag Critics Demand Harry and Meghan Pay Back Millions in Taxpayer Money Used for Renovation #SmartNews https://t.co/D99VVvTMja 9 minutes ago Carol L. RT @TeamCambridge2: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Privacy-obsessed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rush to tell their favourite media about birthday Zoom chat wi… 12 minutes ago Marina RT @UKRoyalTea: “Harry and Meghan’s rush to make the news public was at odds with the wishes of Buckingham Palace, which had expressly stat… 13 minutes ago Lucco D Irish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are boycotting The Sun but without publicity what are they? In the midst of pandemic… https://t.co/xQsZVIJH6R 17 minutes ago Nina Berry Prince Harry and Meghan have been quietly delivering meals to medically fragile folks here in the San Fernando vall… https://t.co/oEpWJxst4S 20 minutes ago