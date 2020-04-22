Global  

Kacey Musgraves Releases 'Oh, What A World 2.0' As Earth Day Fundraiser

NPR Wednesday, 22 April 2020
The country star released a remix of the Golden Hour track to celebrate Earth Day and raise money for the World Wildlife Fund.
