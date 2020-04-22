Kacey Musgraves Releases 'Oh, What A World 2.0' As Earth Day Fundraiser

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The country star released a remix of the Golden Hour track to celebrate Earth Day and raise money for the World Wildlife Fund. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: WTHI - Published 3 hours ago On Earth Day, organization says cigarette butts are the most littered item in the world On Earth Day, organization says cigarette butts are the most littered item in the world