Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund charity bash, which proceeds will go to the fight against coronavirus pandemic, will also be made merry by Halsey, SZA, Tony Bennett and Charlie Puth.
Fountains of Wayne reuniting this month. The group's co-founder, songwriter and bassist Adam Schlesinger, tragically died after contracting coronavirus earlier this month. The 'Stacy's Mom' hitmakers will perform together for the first time since 2013 at a benefit concert. Sharon Van Etten will step...
