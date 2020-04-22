Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kacey Musgraves Gives the Planet a Big Hug With Earth Day Edition of ‘Oh, What a World’

Kacey Musgraves Gives the Planet a Big Hug With Earth Day Edition of ‘Oh, What a World’

Billboard.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Kacey Musgraves has released an Earth Day edition of "Oh, What a World," dedicated to our planet and all the heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: 50th Anniversary Of Earth Day

50th Anniversary Of Earth Day 01:06

 With half the world's population staying home, global carbon dioxide emissions are expected to fall to their lowest levels since World War II.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Kacey Musgraves Gives the Planet a Big Hug With Earth Day Edition of ‘Oh, What a World’ https://t.co/FCu54qMJXE… https://t.co/UaYMtRfGhu 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.