Kacey Musgraves Gives the Planet a Big Hug With Earth Day Edition of ‘Oh, What a World’ Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Kacey Musgraves has released an Earth Day edition of "Oh, What a World," dedicated to our planet and all the heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 5 hours ago 50th Anniversary Of Earth Day 01:06 With half the world's population staying home, global carbon dioxide emissions are expected to fall to their lowest levels since World War II.

