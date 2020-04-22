Kacey Musgraves Gives the Planet a Big Hug With Earth Day Edition of ‘Oh, What a World’
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Kacey Musgraves has released an Earth Day edition of "Oh, What a World," dedicated to our planet and all the heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With half the world's population staying home, global carbon dioxide emissions are expected to fall to their lowest levels since World War II.
