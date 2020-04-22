Michael Jackson Wanted to Be Set Up with Halle Berry, Babyface Reveals Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

During Babyface and Teddy Riley‘s friendly music battle that took place on Instagram Live this week, Babyface revealed a story about Michael Jackson and Halle Berry. “Speaking of MJ, it reminds me of a story—true story, fun fact,” Babyface said on the Instagram Live. “One time, Michael called me, Michael said, ‘Babyface, do you know [...] 👓 View full article

The late Michael Jackson wanted to date Halle Berry and asked producer Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds to set them up.

