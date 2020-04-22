Global  

Michael Jackson Wanted to Be Set Up with Halle Berry, Babyface Reveals

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
During Babyface and Teddy Riley‘s friendly music battle that took place on Instagram Live this week, Babyface revealed a story about Michael Jackson and Halle Berry. “Speaking of MJ, it reminds me of a story—true story, fun fact,” Babyface said on the Instagram Live. “One time, Michael called me, Michael said, ‘Babyface, do you know [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Michael Jackson wanted Halle Berry date

Michael Jackson wanted Halle Berry date 01:12

 The late Michael Jackson wanted to date Halle Berry and asked producer Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds to set them up.

