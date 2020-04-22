Global  

Fyre Festival’s Andy King Set to Host Digital Room Service Music Festival

Billboard.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Andy King -- the breakout star of Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened -- announced on Wednesday (April 22) that he'll be hosting this weekend's upcoming Room Service Music Festival.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Wants To Be Released From Prison Early Because Of COVID-19

Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Wants To Be Released From Prison Early Because Of COVID-19 00:32

 Billy McFarland created the failed music festival, Fyre Festival, and was put in jail for federal fraud charges. The organizer is now asking the federal judge who presided over his case to release him from prison. According to Business Insider, McFarland wants to serve the rest of his six-year...

