Earth Day Programming, 'Schooled' & 'SWAT' Lead Must Watch TV on April 22

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Happy Earth Day! Television is celebrating the day with a ton of programming dedicated to conservation and awareness of our world. On top of many Earth Day programs – including an airing of Born in China – you can also catch brand new episodes of Schooled, S.W.A.T., Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and much more. [...] 👓 View full article

