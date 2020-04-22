'Westworld' Renewed For Season 4 By HBO

Emmy Award-winning drama Westworld has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its season 3 finale. “From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” shared Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this xcxnflx RT @WestworldHBO: This is now. #Westworld has been renewed for Season 4. https://t.co/GTnF4YVB6e 40 seconds ago #322d01 RT @WestworldGifs: It's official! #Westworld has been renewed for season 4. https://t.co/QS8viesrS5 2 minutes ago Bianca Cavani RT @InDeepGeek: #Westworld has been renewed for Season 4! It is not an exaggeration to say that this news has renewed my faith in TV as a… 3 minutes ago Nick Zanardi RT @IGN: Westworld has officially been renewed for a fourth season. https://t.co/H3ejUHrpAo https://t.co/MrrPLzmD3O 7 minutes ago noelia RT @Snoodit: #Westworld has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO. No surprise here as sources say Joy/Nolan’s overall deal included thei… 9 minutes ago Barbie G Am I the only one who is surprised #Westworld was renewed? This season has been mediocre and depending on how it en… https://t.co/Fj3KXzUwSL 10 minutes ago