'Westworld' Renewed For Season 4 By HBO

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Emmy Award-winning drama Westworld has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its season 3 finale. “From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” shared Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. [...]
