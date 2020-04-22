WhatsApp Planning to Increase Video Call Limits Amid Pandemic

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

WhatsApp is planning to increase the amount of people allowed in a video call from four to eight to compete with other platforms like Zoom and Skype, which allow 100 people and 50 people, respectively. The change will happen gradually, People reports. In order to access the latest update, users must update the app on [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Jukin Media - Published 2 days ago Quarantining Couple Gets Married Over Video Call Joined in by Family and Friends 08:45 This couple had a fairytale love story, beginning from their teenage years with gaps in between till they met again a year ago. They decided to get their marriage officiated over a video call during the coronavirus pandemic. It was a heartwarming moment for their family and friends who witnessed...