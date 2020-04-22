JoJo Siwa Shares Rare Glimpse at Her All Natural Look

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

JoJo Siwa is giving fans a glimpse into what she really looks like! The 16-year-old entertainer accepted a challenge on TikTok to “dress normal” for a day, from a commentator. Of course, JoJo made a video about it and showed off a few of her sparkly, bow filled looks before going into the “normal” look. [...] 👓 View full article

