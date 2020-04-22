Global  

JoJo Siwa Shares Rare Glimpse at Her All Natural Look

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
JoJo Siwa is giving fans a glimpse into what she really looks like! The 16-year-old entertainer accepted a challenge on TikTok to “dress normal” for a day, from a commentator. Of course, JoJo made a video about it and showed off a few of her sparkly, bow filled looks before going into the “normal” look. [...]
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: JoJo Siwa ditches signature ponytail for stunning 'makeunder'

JoJo Siwa ditches signature ponytail for stunning 'makeunder' 01:09

 JoJo Siwa ditched hericonic hairstyle forher latest video, andher fans are loving it.The 16-year-old social media personalityhas been known for her signaturesky-high ponytail and oversized bows.since her days starring on the Lifetimereality TV show, “Dance Moms”.She shared a TikTok video...

