Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Tune in this Saturday 25th April at 21:00 BST via Clash Magazine Instagram



*Saint Leonard *returned to London with a different viewpoint on life early last year.



Having swapped English gloom for travels across India and the the Himalayan mountains, visiting *The Beatles Ashram* in Rishikesh and studying Transcendental Meditation with the monks of the Kesar Devi Temple.



Heading back into the studio with a renewed sense of purpose to complete a new inspired body of material.



Work on the follow up to his acclaimed debut album commenced, generating stellar offering and lead single 'Light Years' recorded at *Paul Epworth’s *Church Studio.



It featured *The Horrors*’ *Josh Hayward *on guitar, *Panda* (bass) from *TOY *and former *Klaxons* drummer *Steff Halperin*.



A triumphant return and lead in to an exquisitely nuanced second album, 'Light Years'. Constructed in a daring, non-linear fashion, it's swirling psych tapestries rooted in that probing, relentless drumming. The vocals urgent, eager, with Leonard showcasing his growing maturity and enhanced wisdom.



Scene set. We are excited to now announce a series of intimate live concerts with Saint Leonard hosted in association with the good folks at *Black Tot Rum* over the coming weekends. The shows will see Leonard steaming into living rooms worlwide pefroming tracks from 'Out Of Work Astronaut' (2012) and Good Luck Everybody (2016) alongside other fan favourites.



Broadcast live, expect some of Leonard's illustrious cohort of collaborators to drop in whilst fans are invited to 'Ask A Grown Man Anything' in the live comments. Don't miss a rare chance to see Saint Leonard in an intimate setting talking through the creative process behind his work.



Leonard will also be joined by Mitch Wilson from *Black Tot Rum* with some signature pours up his sleeve. Together we will raise a toast to brighter times to come. We are inviting our audience of age to sign-up for a Black Tot Rum care package each week sent to your doorstep.



A long-time rum lover, Leonard explains: "I have always reached for a finger of rum for inward counsel, at times a glass or jar depending on my circumstances. You see do few ethanoic contenders have the depth or desired complexity that an age ham-strung by ironic and vertiginuously inevitable chronological demands place upon it's thirst soft palate rise to such a leonine challenge, for this reason and no other, did I want to share with my friends and franly much more attractive enemies, oh succumb to the dread lord dram of the Black Tot. If only to see the smile on their riveted faces."



Mitch Wilson, Brand Ambassador for Black Tot says: "I've been a huge fan of Saint Leonard for years now, and we both wanted to do something positive with his music and Black Tot Rum. We both love ton share great music and great rum, and our partnership with Clash Magazine has given us the opportunity to do just that while we're all stuck at home. We hope the Black Tot gift packages which we'll be sending to the first fifty sign-up's for each gig, and an hour with Saint Leonard himself, will brighten people's lockdown evenings, and we're very excited to replicate these gigs in person post quarantine!"



The series commences this *Saturday 25th April at 21:00 BST on *Clash Magazine *Instagram,* with three further concerts billed initially.



The *first fifty* sign-up's via the form below each week will receive a bottle to your door - alongside free entry into Saint Leonard show scheduled at a later date once normality resumes.



*- - -*



*Saint Leonard & Friends*



*Saturday 25th April 21:00 BST*



*In Association With Black Tot Rum*



*@Clash Magazine*



*- - -*



*Saint Leonard & Friends*



*Saturday 2nd May 21:00 BST*



*In Association With Black Tot Rum*



*@Clash Magazine*



*- - -*



*Saint Leonard & Friends*



*Saturday 9th May 21:00 BST*



*In Association With Black Tot Rum*



*@Clash Magazine*



*- - -*







*- - -*









👓 View full article

