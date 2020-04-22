Global  

Bill de Blasio Gets Crushed for Announcing ‘Tone Deaf’ Plans to Hold a Macy’s July 4 Celebration

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Bill de Blasio Gets Crushed for Announcing ‘Tone Deaf’ Plans to Hold a Macy’s July 4 CelebrationNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was criticized on Wednesday for announcing that the city would still be holding a July 4th fireworks celebration with Macy's and that the "show will go on" despite the current coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic Won’t Stop Macy’s Fourth Of July Fireworks, De Blasio Says ‘The Show Will Go On’

Coronavirus Pandemic Won’t Stop Macy’s Fourth Of July Fireworks, De Blasio Says ‘The Show Will Go On’ 01:01

 The show will go on. That's the message from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said New York City's annual, iconic Fourth of July celebration will go forward with fireworks. Katie Johnston reports.

TheKevinDent

Kevin In fairness to de Blasio, he is an idiot. https://t.co/TFFKFfWlT6 29 minutes ago

