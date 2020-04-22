Global  

Nick Cordero's wife says he's getting an MRI after leg amputation surgery, remains optimistic about recovery

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, gave fans an update on his ongoing coronavirus fight after he underwent surgery to amputate his right leg earlier this week. 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications 01:24

 Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications The Tony Award-nominated actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed that her husband had his right leg amputated on Saturday. Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but doctors had to...

