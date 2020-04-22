Nick Cordero's wife says he's getting an MRI after leg amputation surgery, remains optimistic about recovery

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications The Tony Award-nominated actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed that her husband had his right leg amputated on Saturday. Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but doctors had to...
