Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, gave fans an update on his ongoing coronavirus fight after he underwent surgery to amputate his right leg earlier this week.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Queen of Trappist-E Broadway star Nick Cordero is still on a ventilator, but making progress getting off of some meds. They’re going to… https://t.co/ZFwoouk8Fj 10 minutes ago Citi-Digests "Nick Cordero's wife says he's getting an MRI after leg amputation surgery, remains optimistic about recovery" via… https://t.co/Kd7Wb39X0F 56 minutes ago Denise Haynes🗽🇺🇸🐘🦒🐋🌊 Broadway actor Nick Cordero is still in coma but 'getting better' after leg amputation, wife says https://t.co/QzSCBgvKs2 via @usatoday 1 hour ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Nick Cordero’s wife says he’s getting an MRI after leg amputation surgery, remains optimistic about recovery | Fox … https://t.co/M6Jjyt3uwW 1 hour ago ω๏๏∂y Nick Cordero will have an MRI, wife Amanda says in latest update https://t.co/1j8FujJDp2 https://t.co/ZfxYxcq0tA 3 hours ago Don Paul Fuldauer Sr.🎶 RT @3rdHourTODAY: Broadway star's wife says he has to have an MRI, but he's making 'great progress' https://t.co/8YOVnvAjE0 3 hours ago WhatsOnWRAL RT @HodaAndJenna: Broadway star's wife says he has to have an MRI, but he's making 'great progress' https://t.co/XoIvBRKSRV 3 hours ago specialsmiley Nick Cordero's Wife Shares Update on His Condition, Says He'll Have an MRI: 'I Have a Lot of ...https://t.co/TPWRO4eJ3y 3 hours ago