Chris Cuomo's Wife Says Her "Heart Hurts" After 14-Year-Old Son Is Diagnosed With Coronavirus

E! Online Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Chris Cuomo and Cristina Cuomo's son is battling the Coronavirus. The CNN anchor's wife took to social media to discuss her own battle with the virus, while also sharing a health...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Gov. Cuomo, President Trump Meet In Washington To Discuss Coronavirus Testing

Gov. Cuomo, President Trump Meet In Washington To Discuss Coronavirus Testing 02:18

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump put aside differences to reach an agreement on testing and funding at a meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

