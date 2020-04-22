Chris Cuomo and Cristina Cuomo's son is battling the Coronavirus. The CNN anchor's wife took to social media to discuss her own battle with the virus, while also sharing a health...

You Might Like

Tweets about this BettyWhite RT @NEWS_MAKER: Chris Cuomo's 14-Year-Old Son Mario Diagnosed With Coronavirus https://t.co/ZvqWe2Ttnf 1 minute ago Jon Levine Chris Cuomo's wife says their son Mario has contracted COVID-19 https://t.co/PAwPzbtYrm https://t.co/8HdHqqie3X 7 minutes ago Kitty Chris Cuomo's Wife Cristina Says Her 'Heart Hurts' After 14-Year-Old Son Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/fnrdZBcucq 8 minutes ago Lois Romano Tough month for this family. https://t.co/yEuYccQDX0 8 minutes ago flabbygasted RT @enews: Chris Cuomo's Wife Says Her "Heart Hurts" After 14-Year-Old Son Is Diagnosed With Coronavirus https://t.co/me9SBt8kZr 16 minutes ago NEWS MAKER Chris Cuomo's 14-Year-Old Son Mario Diagnosed With Coronavirus https://t.co/ZvqWe2Ttnf 28 minutes ago Christian Datoc RT @ShelbyTalcott: Chris Cuomo’s wife Cristina says their 14-year-old son Mario has the novel coronavirus. “I am now working hard to get m… 37 minutes ago Shelby Talcott Chris Cuomo’s wife Cristina says their 14-year-old son Mario has the novel coronavirus. “I am now working hard to… https://t.co/SkiwE5QAKj 41 minutes ago