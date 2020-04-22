Shirley Knight death: Oscar-nominated actor who starred in 'The Dark at the Top of the Stairs' dies aged 83 Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Shirley Knight, the actor whose work in The Dark at the Top of the Stairs and Sweet Bird of Youth earned her two Oscar nominations, has died at the age of 83. 👓 View full article

