Kacey Musgraves Releases 'Oh, What a World 2.0' for Earth Day - Watch the Music Video!
Kacey Musgraves is coming through with a new version of her song for Earth Day! The Grammy Award-winning 31-year-old Golden Hour singer released "Oh, What a World 2.0 (Earth Day Edition)" on Wednesday (April 22). "There is a lot to feel downhearted about on this Earth [...]
