Derek Jones Dead - Falling in Reverse Guitarist Dies at 35

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Derek Jones, the guitarist for punk-pop band Falling in Reverse and one of the founding members, has passed away at the age of 35. His cause of death has not been confirmed, but his bandmate, lead vocalist Ronnie Radke, confirmed the news on his Instagram account. “I’ll never forget when you picked me up from [...]
