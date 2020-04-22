Global  

Tom Holland Adorably Surpises Jimmy Kimmel's Spider-Man Obsessed Son on His Third Birthday - Watch!

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Tom Holland is making Jimmy Kimmel‘s son Billy‘s day! The 23-year-old Spider-Man star made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (April 21). During the interview, Jimmy asked for a favor for his son, Billy. “I have a favor to ask of you. My son Billy turns three years old today, we watch both [...]
