Madonna Teams With Reform Alliance to Donate 100,000 Masks to Jails & Prisons

Billboard.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
With jails and prisons struggling to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay, on Wednesday (April 22), Madonna's Ray of Light Foundation and REFORM Alliance announced plans to curb the issue by donating 100,000 surgical masks.
