Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hilarie Burton Pens Touching Birthday Tribute to "Electric" Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Hilarie Burton Pens Touching Birthday Tribute to "Electric" Jeffrey Dean Morgan

E! Online Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
It's Jeffrey Dean Morgan's birthday--and his wife Hilarie Burton wins the award for sweetest tribute. On Wednesday, the Walking Dead star rang in his 54th birthday and his...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Jennifer Aniston shares sweet slideshow for Kate Hudson's birthday

Jennifer Aniston shares sweet slideshow for Kate Hudson's birthday 00:41

 Jennifer Aniston has marked her friend Kate Hudson's birthday with a sweet tribute.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cymiller14

Carla Miller RT @enews: Hilarie Burton Pens Touching Birthday Tribute to "Electric" Jeffrey Dean Morgan https://t.co/SgBMHCqZZb 2 minutes ago

enews

E! News Hilarie Burton Pens Touching Birthday Tribute to "Electric" Jeffrey Dean Morgan https://t.co/SgBMHCqZZb 54 minutes ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Hilarie Burton Pens Touching Birthday Tribute to Jeffrey Dean Morgan https://t.co/nQmjW5AmtC 3 hours ago

JodyField

Follow @JodyField Hilarie Burton Pens Touching Birthday Tribute to "Electric" Jeffrey Dean Morgan https://t.co/hUQkPcJfC9 #news https://t.co/Aes2WaGBKp 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.