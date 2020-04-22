Michael Moore's 'Planet of the Humans' asks: What if green energy cannot save the planet? Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

As environmentalists celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this week, a new documentary poses a sobering question. What if wind farms, solar panels and other green energy… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this