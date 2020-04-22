Pentagon Reportedly Planning to Dispatch Thunderbirds, Blue Angels in Show of ‘National Unity’ Amid Covid-19 Pandemic Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Pentagon is reportedly planning on sending out the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds to several U.S. cities as a way to "champion national unity" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

