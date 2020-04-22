Doctor Leading Trump Administration’s Vaccine Efforts Says He Was Booted After Questioning Trump’s Unproven Drug

Global  

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Doctor Leading Trump Administration’s Vaccine Efforts Says He Was Booted After Questioning Trump’s Unproven DrugDr. Rick Bright, scientist in charge of the federal government's coronavirus vaccine effort, says he was booted after questioning Trump's unproven drug, hyrdoxychloroquine.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
 Health and Human Services Chief Alex Azar is a Republican lawyer who worked as a drug industry lobbyist and executive for Eli Lilly. After President Donald Trump’s first HHS secretary was forced out in a travel corruption scandal, Azar stepped in, in January, 2018. Two years later, Azar appointed...

Rick Bright is the former director of the key US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA. The agency is charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
Human vaccine trials are set to start in the UK as the government allocated over £40 million in funding towards vaccine research and testing. Captain Tom Moore received a standing ovation, as he..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published

US vaccine official fights demotion

The head of a US vaccine development agency has criticised the Trump administration after he was demoted for opposing dubious coronavirus treatments.
SBS

Hydroxychloroquine: US medical chief claims he was removed for questioning Trump's miracle drug, report says

A doctor who oversaw a federal agency charged with developing a coronavirus vaccine says he was removed from his job for raising concerns about using a popular...
Independent


