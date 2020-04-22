Doctor Leading Trump Administration’s Vaccine Efforts Says He Was Booted After Questioning Trump’s Unproven Drug

Health and Human Services Chief Alex Azar is a Republican lawyer who worked as a drug industry lobbyist and executive for Eli Lilly. After President Donald Trump’s first HHS secretary was forced out in a travel corruption scandal, Azar stepped in, in January, 2018. Two years later, Azar appointed...
Rick Bright is the former director of the key US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA. The agency is charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic...