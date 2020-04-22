Global  

Prince Louis' 2nd Birthday Portraits Are Here to Brighten Your Day

E! Online Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Somewhere over the rainbow, Prince Louis is celebrating his second birthday! In honor of yet another milestone in the royal tot's life, Kensington Palace released a series of...
 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s younger son Prince Louis has been photographed to mark his second birthday – making a rainbow tribute poster. Children across the UK have been creating rainbow pictures to put in their windows as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus lockdown.

