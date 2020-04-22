Global  

Tom Selleck Gives Rare Interview About Choosing Family Over Fame

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Tom Selleck Gives Rare Interview About Choosing Family Over FameTom Selleck is opening up about his life away from the set in a rare interview with People magazine. The 75-year-old actor, who stars as patriarch and NYPD police chief Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods, talked about his life on his ranch, just outside of Los Angeles. “My relationships and my ranch keep me sane,” [...]
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Tom Selleck Opens Up About Being Famous

Tom Selleck Opens Up About Being Famous 00:32

 Tom Selleck said he quit his hit show “Magnum P.I.” in the 1980s after the fame became too much. He said: “I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn't have one." According to Business Insider, the actor recently opened up about his life as a celebrity. He said: "My relationships and my...

