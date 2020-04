Lana Condor Wishes This Deleted 'TATBILB 2' Scene Could Be Seen Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Lana Condor wants a certain To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You scene to be available to watch. The 22-year-old actress shared a post from her co-star Sarayu Blue, which detailed a scene between the two. “This. Caption. I wish we could see this cut scene so bad,” Lana said on Instagram Story. [...] 👓 View full article

