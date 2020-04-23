Ellen Pompeo Comes Under Fire for Resurfaced Remarks About Harvey Weinstein Victims Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ellen Pompeo is facing backlash after past remarks about Harvey Weinstein and sexual assault survivors have resurfaced online. On Wednesday, the clip in question comes from an Oxford... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this