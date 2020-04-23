Here's why Manoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an actress who brings life to characters with her passionate acting skills. With a busy 2020, she has multiple releases between Ludo where she will be seen alongside actor Rajkumar Rao and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari alongside Manoj Bajpayee.



The actress has really made a huge impact on the industry, from being... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tellychakkar.com Do you know why is @BajpayeeManoj all praises for @fattysanashaikh ? #ManojBajpayee #FatimaSanaShaikh #Bollywood… https://t.co/iF1NSKg6Uw 2 days ago Box Office Worldwide #SurajPeMangalBhari: #ManojBajpayee Is All Praises For #FatimaSanaShaikh, Here Is What He Said! @BajpayeeManoj… https://t.co/nnc7YwL5We 2 days ago