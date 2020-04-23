Dua Lipa Claims to Be Making the Most of Coronavirus Quarantine With Anwar Hadid Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Insisting that self-isolating with her boyfriend has been 'easy and fun and chill,' the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker reveals that the two of them have been catching up on TV shows and films. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 16 hours ago Dua Lipa plans to slow down 01:01 Dua Lipa plans to slow down The singer has learned not to "live life so fast" in recent weeks. The 'New Rules' hitmaker is quarantining at home with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid amid the coronavirus pandemic and she admitted the experience has taught her to slow down and appreciate the fact "special... You Might Like

Tweets about this Entertainment News Dua Lipa Claims to Be Making the Most of Coronavirus Quarantine With Anwar Hadid https://t.co/mLPuLM3U5s #Gossip 4 hours ago