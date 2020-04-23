Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dua Lipa Claims to Be Making the Most of Coronavirus Quarantine With Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa Claims to Be Making the Most of Coronavirus Quarantine With Anwar Hadid

AceShowbiz Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Insisting that self-isolating with her boyfriend has been 'easy and fun and chill,' the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker reveals that the two of them have been catching up on TV shows and films.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Dua Lipa plans to slow down

Dua Lipa plans to slow down 01:01

 Dua Lipa plans to slow down The singer has learned not to "live life so fast" in recent weeks. The 'New Rules' hitmaker is quarantining at home with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid amid the coronavirus pandemic and she admitted the experience has taught her to slow down and appreciate the fact "special...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Dua Lipa Claims to Be Making the Most of Coronavirus Quarantine With Anwar Hadid https://t.co/mLPuLM3U5s #Gossip 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.