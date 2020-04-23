Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > SZA Celebrates Earth Day By Flexing Her Abs In Outdoor Nature Pic

SZA Celebrates Earth Day By Flexing Her Abs In Outdoor Nature Pic

SOHH Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
SZA Celebrates Earth Day By Flexing Her Abs In Outdoor Nature PicTop Dawg Entertainment’s SZA is making sure everyone knows it’s Earth Day. The popular crooner went online to share a snapshot of her physique in a new jaw-dropping pic. SZA Makes Earth Day Sizzle On Wednesday, the Los Angeles crooner went to her social media pages with a steamy shot. She encouraged followers to get […]

The post SZA Celebrates Earth Day By Flexing Her Abs In Outdoor Nature Pic appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WTHI - Published
News video:

"Paint A Picket" celebrates Earth Day, while remembering loved ones

 "Paint A Picket" celebrates Earth Day, while remembering loved ones

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop SZA Celebrates Earth Day By Flexing Her Abs In Outdoor Nature Pic - Top Dawg Entertainment’s SZA is making sure eve… https://t.co/rm7AhQzSxV 23 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH SZA Celebrates Earth Day By Flexing Her Abs In Outdoor Nature Pic https://t.co/a6u7vEotSr https://t.co/52ruhETEfm 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.