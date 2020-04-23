Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kate Middleton & Prince William Pen Letters of Hope To Patronages Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kate Middleton & Prince William Pen Letters of Hope To Patronages Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Just Jared Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Prince William and Kate Middleton have written letters of comfort and hope amid this trying time during the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge penned letters to Centrepoint and Child Bereavement UK, and Action for Children, of whom they are patrons. Kate has been the patron of Action for Children, a charity that [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shalimaja

Shalimaja RT @vogueaustralia: #KateMiddleton and #PrinceWilliam share the most adorable new portraits of #PrinceLouis on his second birthday. https:/… 4 minutes ago

shalimaja

Shalimaja RT @Independent: Prince Louis photographed making rainbow poster to mark second birthday https://t.co/447p5CH6DW 5 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Read the letter that Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote to their patronages this week https://t.co/RKNfDZNG9G 32 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada The new photo of Prince Louis were taken earlier this month by the Duchess of Cambridge https://t.co/l8s7Kbe7r2 56 minutes ago

HuffPostLife

HuffPost Life Kate Middleton and Prince William released the photos of their youngest on Wednesday. https://t.co/kZZNqy8IZZ 1 hour ago

vogueaustralia

Vogue Australia #KateMiddleton and #PrinceWilliam share the most adorable new portraits of #PrinceLouis on his second birthday.… https://t.co/23E2tJkWnd 1 hour ago

chrissysancton

Stay the blazes home. RT @HuffPostParents: Kate Middleton and Prince William released the photos of their youngest on Wednesday. https://t.co/wD5NJXS53i 2 hours ago

lulu82824

Silvia RT @BuzzFeedNews: Prince William and Kate Middleton shared adorable new photos of Prince Louis for his 2nd birthday 🎂 https://t.co/LkrjiZaJ… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.