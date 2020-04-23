The 'Little Fires Everywhere' TV Show Changed the Book's Ending - Here's How

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers for the season finale of Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, so don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened. __________ The eighth and final episode of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington‘s series Little Fires Everywhere premiered on April 22 and we finally know how everything ended. [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝙵 𝙰 𝙸 𝚃 𝙷 | 𝙼 𝙰 𝚁 𝙸 𝙴 I encourage everyone to watch “Little Fires Everywhere” on Hulu!!!! This is a 10/10 show!!! 9 seconds ago Jen Cox On a serious note: Little Fires Everywhere. Wow. I feel everything. A show so beautifully done I can’t even speak i… https://t.co/MVxmZYClI9 22 seconds ago Divine Black 🦂 Little Fires Everywhere is probably the best new show debut in a very long time. It’s so well written like, damnnn... 38 seconds ago J.D RT @PimsupaW: I’m breaking my Corona Twitter exile to say that LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE is a show. A SHOW. I loved the book, but the adaptat… 1 minute ago G Little Fires Everywhere was such a great show! I hope they have a second season 😩 2 minutes ago Eshh-uhhh👑🌸 RT @Lax_Lace: Little Fires Everywhere really is an elite show. 3 minutes ago coolie Little Fires Everywhere was probably the best show i’ve watched in a while. My kind of thing for sure 5 minutes ago key.sha I just watched my 1st episode of Little Fires Everywhere... I really have to stop reading the books before watching… https://t.co/dqW0djCrI2 5 minutes ago