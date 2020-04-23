Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Dedicating the track to those on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Rainbow' singer encourages donations to her Earth Day Fund in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund. 👓 View full article



Credit: Billboard News - Published 8 hours ago Kacey Musgraves Releases Reimagined Version of 'Oh, What a World' | Billboard News 01:06 Kacey Musgraves has released an Earth Day edition of "Oh, What a World," dedicated to our planet and all the heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.