Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

AceShowbiz Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Dedicating the track to those on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Rainbow' singer encourages donations to her Earth Day Fund in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Kacey Musgraves Releases Reimagined Version of 'Oh, What a World' | Billboard News

Kacey Musgraves Releases Reimagined Version of 'Oh, What a World' | Billboard News 01:06

 Kacey Musgraves has released an Earth Day edition of "Oh, What a World," dedicated to our planet and all the heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.