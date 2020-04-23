Bhumi Pednekar: I believe all of us have the power to make the world a better place

Global  

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been trying to propagate positive social messages through her movies as well as her nature protection initiative 'Climate Warrior.' The actor believes that every individual has the power to make a difference amid these testing times.

The 30-year-old actor shared that she always tries to make a positive...
