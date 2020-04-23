Alia Bhatt appreciates nature's beauty by reciting poem on Earth Day Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Appreciating the 'beauty of nature,' actor Alia Bhatt recited a poem on Wednesday to mark the golden jubilee of Earth Day. The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video singing a poem dedicated to mother Earth.





View this post on Instagram



My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Oneindia - Published 18 hours ago Nature heals as nearly one third of humanity stays locked indoors| Oneindia News 03:12 Perhaps one of the most positive things to happen due to the worldwide lockdown is that nature is healing as nearly one-third of humanity stays locked indoors, industries cease to operate and transportation comes to halt. This earth Day, that was first marked 50 years ago on 22nd April, gives all of... You Might Like

Tweets about this