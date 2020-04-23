Global  

Alia Bhatt appreciates nature's beauty by reciting poem on Earth Day

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Appreciating the 'beauty of nature,' actor Alia Bhatt recited a poem on Wednesday to mark the golden jubilee of Earth Day. The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video singing a poem dedicated to mother Earth.


My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth...
