Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh is expecting her first child; flaunts baby bump Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh and her husband Karan Shah are all set to welcome the newest member in their little family. Shikha is pregnant with her first child, and the actress shared a couple of photos on Instagram flaunting her baby bump and looking super pretty while doing so!



Sharing the pictures, Shikha simply... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 22 hours ago Jodie Turner-Smith gives birth 00:29 Actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have welcomed their first child. You Might Like

Tweets about this