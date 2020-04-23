You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Entertainment News Dave Grohl joins Foo Fighters cover line-up - Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have joined the star-stud… https://t.co/KH8H59lHKX 1 hour ago John Brennan RT @UPROXX: Dave Grohl himself joins @DUALIPA and others on a charity cover of a @foofighters classic https://t.co/pBFlo4lI6t https://t.co/… 7 hours ago Christopher Kopkowsk @reneekop Dave Grohl himself joins @DUALIPA and many others on a charity cover of a @foofighters classic https://t.co/uuGRZbFRHJ 7 hours ago Christopher Kopkowsk @emmackop Dave Grohl himself joins @DUALIPA and many others on a charity cover of a @foofighters classic https://t.co/uuGRZbFRHJ 7 hours ago UPROXX Dave Grohl himself joins @DUALIPA and others on a charity cover of a @foofighters classic https://t.co/pBFlo4lI6t https://t.co/aern8WLehn 8 hours ago