Theatre thespian Usha Ganguly passes away at 75 Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

It's a sad day for all the lovers of theatre as one of the most well-known, respected, and reputed artists that charmed everyone with her performance, Usha Ganguly, has passed away at the age of 75. Her family says she suffered a cardiac arrest.



Born in Kanpur and awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi, her contribution to Hindi... 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Mridul Das 🇮🇳 ☭ ✊ RT @salimdotcomrade: I’m pained at the sudden demise of Usha Ganguly, famous theatre personality and a great human being. My deep condolenc… 4 minutes ago Santhosh RT @IndiaToday: Usha Ganguly is credited for introducing a new form of alternative Hindi theatre in Bengal. https://t.co/0h4lU38Fbl 13 minutes ago Md Salim I’m pained at the sudden demise of Usha Ganguly, famous theatre personality and a great human being. My deep condol… https://t.co/GfUMGn49h1 18 minutes ago IndiaToday Usha Ganguly is credited for introducing a new form of alternative Hindi theatre in Bengal. https://t.co/0h4lU38Fbl 20 minutes ago Carl Mendes Usha Ganguly Death News: Thespian Usha Ganguly passes away | The Times of India https://t.co/ANKXHPgj0v 30 minutes ago Filmistory New post: Theatre Thespian & Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Usha Ganguly Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest https://t.co/HtWRHYeL96 1 hour ago Mid Day Theatre Thespian Usha Ganguly Passes Away At 75 https://t.co/eG11NWWF72 2 hours ago FilmiBeat Theatre Thespian & Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Usha Ganguly Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest https://t.co/2ENrOJCC9s #ushaganguly 4 hours ago